Highlights of 2025 Chongqing Marathon in China

Xinhua) 09:03, March 03, 2025

Participants compete during the 2025 Chongqing Marathon in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Tigist Gashaw Belay of Bahrain celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the women's marathon event during the 2025 Chongqing Marathon in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Boaz Kipkemei of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men's marathon event during the 2025 Chongqing Marathon in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Participants start during the 2025 Chongqing Marathon in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

