Registration opens for Bank of China Beijing Half Marathon 2025

A press conference was held in Beijing on March 18, 2025 to announce the opening of registration for the Bank of China Beijing Half Marathon 2025. The race will kick off at 7:30 a.m. on April 20, with a limit of 20,000 participants. Registration opened at 8 p.m. on March 18.

A press conference is held in Beijing to announce the opening of registration for the Bank of China Beijing Half Marathon 2025, March 18, 2025. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Organized by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, the Bank of China Beijing Half Marathon 2025 is co-hosted by the Beijing Sports Competitions Administration and International Exchange Center, Beijing Radio and Television Station, and the Athletics Association of Beijing.

Registration is open from 8 p.m. on March 18 to midnight on March 21. Runners can sign up through the Maramara app, the official race websites: beijing-halfmarathon.btime.com, www.beijing-halfmarathon.com, www.beijingrun.cn, or the "Beijing Events" WeChat mini-program. If registrations exceed the 20,000 limit, spots will be assigned by lottery.

This year, the organizing committee has expanded its elite athlete lineup, inviting around 35 top runners — roughly 20 international and 15 domestic elite runners.

This year's prize pool has seen a significant boost, totaling 730,000 yuan (about $100,893). For the first time, a bonus will be offered for breaking the record.

For the well-being of runners, facilities and safety measure have been expanded. The committee has increased the number of restrooms this year by 170 for a total of 886, and a medical observation center will be set up at the finish line. Additionally, individual insurance coverage has been increased from 300,000 to 500,000 yuan for added reassurance.

The racecourse also showcases cultural elements, with signboards at the start and finish displaying the event's history through photos and text.

As part of the race, the Family Run will return this year, welcoming 800 families for a total of around 3,000 participants.

With these upgrades, this year's event will provide a more exciting and culturally rich experience for all runners.

