Highlights of 2025 Hongqi Changchun Marathon

Xinhua) 10:40, May 26, 2025

Huang Xuemei of China crosses the finish line to win the women's marathon event during the 2025 Hongqi Changchun Marathon in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Runners compete during the 2025 Hongqi Changchun Marathon in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Men's marathon winner Seboka Negusse Erre (2nd L) of Ethiopia competes during the 2025 Hongqi Changchun Marathon in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Seboka Negusse Erre of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the men's marathon event during the 2025 Hongqi Changchun Marathon in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Runners compete during the 2025 Hongqi Changchun Marathon in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Wamalwa Lydla Naliaka of Kenya runs to the finish line to win the second place of women's marathon event during the 2025 Hongqi Changchun Marathon in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Runners compete during the 2025 Hongqi Changchun Marathon in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Runners compete during the 2025 Hongqi Changchun Marathon in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Runners compete during the 2025 Hongqi Changchun Marathon in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Runners compete during the 2025 Hongqi Changchun Marathon in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Women's marathon runner-up Wamalwa Lydla Naliaka (1st L) of Kenya competes during the 2025 Hongqi Changchun Marathon in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Runners start during the 2025 Hongqi Changchun Marathon in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Women's marathon winner Huang Xuemei (2nd R) of China competes during the 2025 Hongqi Changchun Marathon in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Seboka Negusse Erre of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the men's marathon event during the 2025 Hongqi Changchun Marathon in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A runner poses for photos during the 2025 Hongqi Changchun Marathon in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

