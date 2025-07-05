Trump signs One Big Beautiful Bill into law

Xinhua) 09:11, July 05, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the balcony of the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 4, 2025. Trump signed his landmark policy bill, the One Big Beautiful Bill, into law on Friday afternoon. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

The White House has touted the bill's passage as the biggest legislative win of the president, saying in a release Thursday afternoon that "Again and again, President Trump and Republicans fought and won for the American people."

NEW YORK, July 4 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump signed his landmark policy bill, the One Big Beautiful Bill, into law on Friday afternoon.

The signing ceremony at the White House came a day after the bill was narrowly passed by the House of Representatives on Thursday. Trump set a deadline for the bill to pass before July 4 to make the signing event a part of the Independence Day ceremony that included a B-2 bomber flyover.

The law represents Trump's agenda policies including tax cuts and funding boosts for military expenditure and border security.

Speaking before the signing ceremony, Trump praised Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson for their work in holding the conference together to get the bill passed. "Those two are a team that is not going to be beat," he said.

Representatives of both parties in the House were deeply divided on the bill, which features sweeping cuts to spending on healthcare and food programs for the poor, and increased expenditure on military and border security, while cutting taxes on a broad line of incomes. It has been predicted that the bill will add 3.3 trillion U.S. dollars to the country's already high debt burden.

The bill passed the House voting with a narrow margin of 218 to 214, with every Democrat and two Republicans, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, voting against it.

Following the passage of the bill in the House, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the legislation "an encapsulation of all of the policies that the president campaigned on and the American people voted on," and said it was a "victorious day for the American people."

The White House has touted the bill's passage as the biggest legislative win of the president, saying in a release Thursday afternoon that "Again and again, President Trump and Republicans fought and won for the American people."

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)