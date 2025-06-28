Home>>
Trump says he would bomb Iran again if provoked
(Xinhua) 13:24, June 28, 2025
WASHINGTON, June 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he would consider ordering another military strike against Iran if the country intensifies its nuclear activities.
"Without a question. Absolutely," Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room.
Trump also confirmed that his administration has dropped a plan to ease sanctions on Iran, which had previously been discussed as part of a potential diplomatic opening.
Later Friday, the U.S. Senate voted against a resolution that would have limited the president's authority to launch further military action against Iran without congressional approval.
