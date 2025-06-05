Trump budget rids funding for crucial global vaccination programs
NEW YORK, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The Trump administration's proposed budget for the coming fiscal year eliminates funding for programs that provide lifesaving vaccines around the world, including immunizations for polio.
The budget proposal, submitted to Congress last week, proposes to eliminate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's global health unit, effectively shutting down its 230 million U.S. dollars immunization program: 180 million dollars for polio eradication and the rest for measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.
The budget plan also withdraws financial support for Gavi, the international vaccine alliance that purchases vaccines for children in developing countries.
"Overall, the budget request explicitly follows President Donald Trump's America First policy, slashing funds for global health programs that fight HIV and malaria, and cutting support altogether to fight diseases that affect only poorer countries," noted The New York Times on Wednesday in its report about the move.
Photos
Related Stories
- Trump gives Elon Musk sendoff, praising him with "colossal change"
- No breakthrough during Trump phone calls about Ukraine peace
- Trump to impose 100 pct tariff on all movies "produced in foreign lands"
- Interview: Trump administration's 1st 100 days push Mideast further into "arena of destruction," says expert
- Trump signs proclamation to provide "offset" for tariffs on automobile parts
- HSBC profits plunge as Trump tariffs bite
- Trump's tariffs could turn toys into luxuries for US households
- Trump's tariffs spark bitter aftertaste among Italian wine producers
- Protests staged in U.S. cities against Trump administration's policies
- Trump extends TikTok ban deadline for another 75 days
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.