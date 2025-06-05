Trump budget rids funding for crucial global vaccination programs

Xinhua) 08:39, June 05, 2025

NEW YORK, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The Trump administration's proposed budget for the coming fiscal year eliminates funding for programs that provide lifesaving vaccines around the world, including immunizations for polio.

The budget proposal, submitted to Congress last week, proposes to eliminate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's global health unit, effectively shutting down its 230 million U.S. dollars immunization program: 180 million dollars for polio eradication and the rest for measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

The budget plan also withdraws financial support for Gavi, the international vaccine alliance that purchases vaccines for children in developing countries.

"Overall, the budget request explicitly follows President Donald Trump's America First policy, slashing funds for global health programs that fight HIV and malaria, and cutting support altogether to fight diseases that affect only poorer countries," noted The New York Times on Wednesday in its report about the move.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)