Trump deploying California National Guard to LA to quell protests despite governor's objections
WASHINGTON, June 7 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump is deploying National Guard troops in Los Angeles despite the governor's objections as protests over immigration raids continue.
The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents raided several locations in Los Angeles on Friday, sparking mass protests downtown.
Trump had signed a memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen "to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester," the White House said.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, objected to the president's move, describing it as "purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions" in a post on X.
Trump federalized part of the state's National Guard under what is known as Title 10 authority, which places him, not the governor, atop the chain of command, Newsom was quoted by the Associated Press as saying.
