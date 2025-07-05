National identity, pride grow as naval fleet led by China's first homegrown aircraft carrier visits Hong Kong

Xinhua) 09:09, July 05, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2025 shows visitors on-board the aircraft carrier Shandong anchored in Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, south China. (Photo by Pu Haiyang/Xinhua)

HONG KONG, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) celebrated the 28th anniversary of the city's return to the motherland with a significant visit from a fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, led by China's first homegrown aircraft carrier Shandong.

Since November 2024, the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy has made three visits to Hong Kong, deploying a range of vessels, including aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships, and missile destroyers.

Experts and academics underscore the multifaceted significance of this naval visit. "Only with the support of national strength can there be security and prosperity at home," said Zheng Hong, a researcher at the Naval Research Academy.

Recognized as a leading free trade port, Hong Kong has consistently ranked as the world's freest economy for several years; The navy serves as the backbone of China's maritime strength, playing a vital role in safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests, said Zheng, noting that "the connection between the two is fundamentally intertwined."

China's naval formations of two aircraft carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, have just completed their far-sea combat-oriented training. After several days of replenishment at the port, the Shandong made its first visit to Hong Kong, accompanied by other vessels.

Zheng believed this visit showcases new achievements in China's national defense and military development, demonstrating the country's commitment and capability to maintain global and regional peace and security.

Students pose for a group photo while visiting the aircraft carrier Shandong in Hong Kong, south China, July 4, 2025. (Photo by Li Tang/Xinhua)

The Shandong, China's first domestically built aircraft carrier, opened for public visits during this trip. "Choosing Hong Kong for this inaugural public event reflects the Chinese central government's commitment and care for the region," the expert noted, adding that this is the largest naval contingent visiting Hong Kong, impressing residents with a sense of warmth and connection.

During their stay, naval officers and soldiers will engage in various cultural exchanges with local institutions and schools. Public open events will allow citizens to board the vessels, experience advanced weaponry up close, enhancing their sense of national pride and identity.

In recent years, alongside naval fleets, astronauts, manned space program scientists, and lunar exploration researchers have also visited Hong Kong multiple times, conducting activities focused on national defense, military, aerospace technology, and maritime rights.

Yang Yan, an associate professor at the Space Engineering University, believed that the naval fleet's visit to Hong Kong opens a window for patriotic education in a more direct and vivid manner, fostering a favorable atmosphere of love for the country and national defense among the public, especially Hong Kong youth.

"Hong Kong has a deep historical connection with the Navy. Some members of the Hong Kong-Kowloon Independent Brigade of the East River Column and maritime guerrilla units later participated in the founding of the Navy," said Yung Chan, a member of the HKSAR Legislative Council.

"The fleet's visit to Hong Kong carries profound significance, showcasing the century-long transformation of our nation from weakness to strength, highlighting the national dignity and military might in defending our homeland, and reflecting Hong Kong's important position in the national strategic framework," said Chan.

Particularly following the implementation of the Hong Kong national security law, which has established institutional guarantees for national security and long-term stability in the city, such naval visits further bolster confidence, Chan emphasized.

