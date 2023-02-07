LCA, MiG-29K make maiden landing on, take-off from India's indigenous aircraft carrier: navy

Xinhua) 10:30, February 07, 2023

NEW DELHI, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The naval variant of indigenously made light combat aircraft (LCA) "Tejas" and a fighter jet MiG-29K on Monday made a successful landing on and take-off from India's first indigenous aircraft carrier "INS Vikrant," announced the Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy described it as a "momentous step" forward toward the realization of the country's collective vision of "Self Reliant India."

"The maiden landing of the MiG-29K also heralds the integration of the fighter aircraft with INS Vikrant," said Indian Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar.

The ship sailed for its maiden sea trials on Aug. 4, 2021, and was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Sept. 2 last year.

