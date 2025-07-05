China, Germany pledge to deepen ties, cooperation

Xinhua) 10:00, July 05, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L), also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor Gunter Sautter in Berlin, Germany, on July 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

BERLIN, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor Gunter Sautter in Berlin on Friday, with both sides agreeing to promote the sustained, healthy, and stable development of bilateral relations.

Both sides highly valued the China-Germany all-round strategic partnership, and spoke positively of the increasingly mature and stable bilateral relations.

They agreed to make solid preparations for the next stage of high-level exchanges, give full play to such mechanisms as government consultations and strategic dialogue, enhance strategic communication, and deepen mutual understanding, to jointly promote the sustainable, healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.

The two sides also agreed to manage differences constructively and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that relations between China and Germany go beyond the bilateral scope, and expressed the hope that Germany will play a constructive role in the European Union to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of both sides and jointly respond to challenges.

