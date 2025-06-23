Senior CPC official visits Germany

June 22 (Xinhua)

BERLIN, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Yuan Jiajun, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official, led a party delegation to visit Germany between June 19 and 22, at the invitation of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Germany.

Yuan, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the secretary of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, met with Head of the Federal Chancellery of Germany Thorsten Frei, SPD Co-Leader Saskia Esken, and Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia Hendrik Wuest.

He also attended events including a bilateral economic and trade cooperation dialogue and the ceremony for the departure of the ASEAN Express, an extension of the China-Europe freight train service.

Yuan said that the important consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has charted the course for the development of the China-Germany all-round strategic partnership.

China is willing to strengthen strategic communication with Germany, tap into cooperation potential, and promote the healthy and stable development of China-Germany and China-Europe relations, he noted.

The CPC is willing to deepen exchanges and communication with various political parties in Germany to gain an accurate understanding of China's reform and development goals and tasks, and to promote the development of bilateral relations through concrete achievements of party-to-party exchanges, he said.

Chongqing will implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, expand cooperation with Germany in technological innovation, economic and trade logistics, green and low-carbon development, and industrial sectors, contributing to China-Germany friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation, said Yuan.

The German side noted that both Germany and China are important major countries, and strengthening cooperation between the two countries will help bring greater certainty to the world. Germany is willing to expand exchanges and cooperation with China at party-to-party and local government levels, enhance communication and coordination on international affairs, and promote better development of Germany-China and Europe-China relations.

During the visit, Yuan also met separately with executives from Siemens, Mercedes-Benz Group, and other business leaders, where he elaborated on Xi Jinping's thinking on state governance and the major opportunities created for China-foreign cooperation by the resolutions of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, namely, further deepening reform in an all-round way, expanding high-level opening-up, and achieving high-quality development.

He also witnessed the signings of several cooperation projects.

