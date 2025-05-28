China’s massive market offers numerous opportunities for German SMEs: senior official

Global Times) 14:06, May 28, 2025

China's ultra-large market, with its complete and highly-effective industrial chain system, and vibrant tech innovation ecosystem, provides numerous opportunities for German small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to grow their businesses in the massive market, Ling Ji, vice minister of commerce and deputy China international trade representative, said when meeting a group of German SMEs in Beijing on Tuesday.

"It is hoped that China and Germany jointly maintain free trade and stability of global industrial and supply chains, and continue mutually beneficial cooperation," Ling said, according to a statement on the website of China's Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday.

Walter D ring, leader of the German SME group and chairman of the Senate of Economy Europe, said the Chinese market is extremely attractive for German SMEs, vowing to actively help more German SMEs, especially "hidden champions" to enter the Chinese market, according to the statement.

"Hidden champions" refer to highly successful yet lesser-known SMEs that are global leaders in terms of market share in their respective niches, with Germany currently boasting nearly 500 such enterprises, the Xinhua News Agency previously reported.

