China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 kicks off in Beijing
A staff member introduces intelligent connected new energy vehicles to a participant during an event of the China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2025. The China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Participants attend the opening ceremony of the China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2025. The China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Participants are seen during an event of the China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2025. The China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Participants communicate with each other during an event of the China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2025. The China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
This photo taken on May 26, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 in Beijing, capital of China. The China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
