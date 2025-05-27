China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 kicks off in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:37, May 27, 2025

A staff member introduces intelligent connected new energy vehicles to a participant during an event of the China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2025. The China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Participants attend the opening ceremony of the China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2025. The China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Participants are seen during an event of the China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2025. The China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Participants communicate with each other during an event of the China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2025. The China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on May 26, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 in Beijing, capital of China. The China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2025 kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

