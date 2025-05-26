Feature: Slovenian honey sweetens more palates in China

NINGBO, China/LJUBLJANA, May 24 (Xinhua) -- A Carniolan honeybee may never leave its alpine home, yet the honey it produces can travel some 7,000 km to reach a Chinese dinner table -- symbolizing the growing cooperation between Slovenia and China.

At the 4th China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo &International Consumer Goods Fair in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Slovenian honey products drew significant attention. Rows of golden jars stood out, catching both glances and clicks.

"Slovenian honey is not just a product, but a symbol of our national heritage and the growing cooperation between Slovenia and China," said Meta Gvardjancic, head of marketing at Medex, a heritage Slovenian honey brand established over 70 years ago. "China is already one of the most vital markets for us."

This year's expo, themed "New Visions for the Future," features Slovenia and Slovakia as guest countries of honor. Running from Thursday to Sunday, the expo has attracted 435 enterprises from 14 CEEC countries and nine other countries, including Britain, France, Germany and Italy.

In Slovenia, where forests cover nearly 60 percent of the land, beekeeping is deeply woven into the national identity. With a population of just over 2 million, the Balkan country is home to around 11,000 beekeepers.

Behind the glass jars and glossy labels lies a story of dedication and heartfelt connection.

"China's market is unlike any other's," said Liao Shasha, co-founder of OSGO Limited and Medex's exclusive agent in Greater China. "It took years to understand not only the logistics, but also the trust Chinese consumers place in natural health products."

"We started on cross-border e-commerce platforms like Tmall and Red Note," Liao recalled, emphasizing the need to build "a narrative that resonates with a culture deeply rooted in tradition and wellness."

This gradual embrace is rooted in the purity of the product, she said, describing how organic certification requires an untouched radius of 10 to 20 km around the apiaries to ensure bees forage only on wildflowers and original forests.

It is a promise of purity that Chinese consumers, especially young families and health-conscious urbanites, are increasingly valuing, she said.

"One mother told me she began giving her child our honey during exam season," Liao said. "It helped ease stress and improved immunity. She has now become a loyal customer."

Yin Guanghao, partner and general manager at OSGO Limited, highlighted the power of China's evolving digital ecosystem. "The rapid growth of e-commerce and improvements in logistics mean that what was once an exotic import can now reach consumers in cities like Shenzhen or Shanghai within days."

Yin also emphasized the shared commitment to sustainability. "Medex is deeply invested in bee ecology protection. This isn't just good business, but a shared mission between Slovenia and China to protect biodiversity and promote environmental awareness."

He spoke about inviting Chinese nutritionists to visit Slovenian apiaries, with the aim of sharing expertise and fostering cultural understanding among Chinese consumers. "It was about building trust and authenticity," he said, adding that when consumers know where their honey comes from, they form a stronger emotional connection to it.

This painstaking journey from alpine meadows to Chinese teacups is emblematic of a broader China-Slovenia agricultural partnership. It illustrates how patience, authenticity and the reach of China's digital platforms can tell a story in which the labor of Carniolan bees finds a sweet home thousands of kilometers away.

As Slovenian honey steadily gains traction in China's urban markets, it reflects a broader vision for regional growth. "China is our gateway to the wider Asian market," said Yin. "By leveraging China's logistics and digital platforms, we envision bringing the taste of the Slovenian mountains to Southeast Asia and beyond."

