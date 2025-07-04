China, Germany hold 8th round of strategic dialogue on diplomacy, security

BERLIN, July 4 (Xinhua) -- A good China-Germany relationship will not only drive the overall positive development of China-EU relations but also holds great significance for global stability and development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the eighth round of China-Germany Strategic Dialogue on Diplomacy and Security held here on Thursday.

He co-chaired the talks with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-EU diplomatic relations, and the China-Germany all-round strategic partnership has also embarked on a new decade.

China-EU and China-Germany relations are at a crucial juncture, drawing on past accomplishments to move forward and shape the future, he noted.

As the world's second and third-largest economies, China and Germany shoulder important international responsibilities and bear the hopes of all stakeholders, he said, noting that the two countries should join hands to reaffirm mutual trust, further consolidate cooperation, and continue to deepen bilateral relations.

Facing the current turbulent international situation, particularly the prevalent protectionism, anti-globalization, and unilateral bullying, China and Germany must strengthen strategic communication and coordination, Wang stressed.

The Chinese foreign minister added that the two countries should inject more certainty into the world by building on the stable relations between them, jointly advocate and practice multilateralism, uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the UN Charter, and commit to developing a more reliable, stable, and predictable all-round strategic partnership.

Wang noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, setting the direction and tone for the next stage of China-Germany relations.

Despite the shifting international landscape, China-Germany relations have maintained steady development, mainly thanks to their way of dealing with each other, which is characterized by mutual respect, seeking common ground while reserving differences, and pursuing win-win cooperation, Wang said, calling this the fundamental logic for sustained development of China-Germany relations.

Given the differences in history, culture, and social systems between China and Germany, it is natural that divergences exist, Wang said, noting that the key is to enhance understanding and mutual trust, and to view differences calmly and rationally.

China places its relationship with Germany in an important position in its diplomacy and appreciates the positive and rational attitude of the new German government in developing relations with China, he said.

It is hoped that the German side will support China's efforts to achieve complete national reunification just as China had unconditionally supported the German reunification, and strictly adhere to the one-China principle, said Wang.

As a core major country in the European Union, Germany has made positive efforts to advance China-EU relations, and it is hoped that Germany will continue to play a constructive role in the development of China-EU relations, Wang said.

Wadephul said that Germany is willing to be a mutually trustworthy and predictable partner for cooperation with China.

In an era fraught with crises and challenges, it is very important for Germany and China to maintain close communication and coordination, he said.

The two countries have a long history of exchanges and a solid foundation for their partnership, he said, adding that the two share consensus on many issues and can properly handle differences and disagreements with mutual respect and a constructive attitude.

Wadephul said that Germany looks forward to enhancing exchanges with China and to continuously strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The German government firmly adheres to the one-China policy, he said.

During the talks, the two sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on the Ukraine crisis, the Iran nuclear issue, the situation in the Middle East, and multilateral strategic coordination. They agreed to strengthen communication and coordination to work for ceasefires, ending conflicts, and peaceful settlement of disputes.

