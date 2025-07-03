Home>>
Anti-submarine patrol aircraft takes off for training
(China Military Online) 17:10, July 03, 2025
An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Navy takes off for an anti-submarine training exercise in late June, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Bu Lingbin)
