Anti-submarine patrol aircraft takes off for training

China Military Online) 17:10, July 03, 2025

An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Navy takes off for an anti-submarine training exercise in late June, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Bu Lingbin)

