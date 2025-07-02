Home>>
Highlights of female military drivers
(People's Daily App) 15:45, July 02, 2025
Watch the perfect driving skills of these female military drivers! Cool as a cucumber, they drive military trucks through challenging routes, demonstrating their expertise, vigorous spirit, and formidable capabilities.
