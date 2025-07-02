Two China's aircraft carrier task forces return after far-sea training

China Military Online) 10:35, July 02, 2025

The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning (Hull 17) conducts alongside replenishment-at-sea with a Type 905 comprehensive supply ship during a far-sea training exercise. Two Chinese PLA Navy's aircraft carrier task forces, Liaoning (Hull 16) and Shandong (Hull 17), recently completed their combat-oriented far-sea training and safely returned to their home ports. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Wang Jian)

