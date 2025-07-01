Home>>
Amphibious infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) steam in formation
(China Military Online) 10:12, July 01, 2025
Amphibious infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) attached to the Chinese PLA 74th Group Army steam in formation during a maritime driving training exercise on June 13, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Villagers enjoy fun sports meet in terraced fields in Chongyi, E China's Jiangxi
- Artisan makes intangible cultural heritage part of modern life in Xining, NW China's Qinghai
- View of Zangke river scenic area in Liupanshui, China's Guizhou
- Beijing Flower Trading Center blooms into economic, cultural hub
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.