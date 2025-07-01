We Are China

Amphibious infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) steam in formation

China Military Online) 10:12, July 01, 2025

Amphibious infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) attached to the Chinese PLA 74th Group Army steam in formation during a maritime driving training exercise on June 13, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Bin)

