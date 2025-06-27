Home>>
Amphibious assault vehicles open fire at sea
(China Military Online) 14:43, June 27, 2025
Amphibious assault vehicles attached to an armored detachment of a brigade with the army under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command fire at the mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on June 13, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zheng Longhai)
