Chinese military praised for contributions to global health

Xinhua) 09:28, June 27, 2025

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China's military has made significant contributions to global health undertakings, said a senior official of an international organization Thursday at the ongoing sixth Pan-Asia Pacific Regional Congress on Military Medicine in Beijing.

China undoubtedly plays a very important role in regional cooperation in the Asia-Pacific, said Pierre Neirinckx, secretary-general of the International Committee of Military Medicine.

He highlighted the conference's role as a vital platform for dialogue and experience sharing, and emphasized the Chinese military's sustained influence as a major player advancing global health amid complex security challenges.

Chinese armed forces have deployed multiple medical teams for peacekeeping missions in countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon and South Sudan, and have participated in international disaster relief missions, including earthquake relief missions in Nepal and Myanmar.

China's naval hospital ship "Peace Ark" has toured to 49 countries and regions, providing health services to more than 370,000 people.

Being a peace-loving and peace-preserving force, the Chinese military is a steadfast supporter of international humanitarianism and military medicine development, according to Chinese delegates to the conference.

They pledged to cooperate with global counterparts in sharing medical experiences, technologies and resources to promote the development of military medicine.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)