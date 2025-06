We Are China

Soldiers fire machine guns

China Military Online) 13:18, June 24, 2025

A soldier assigned to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command fires a Type QJZ-89 heavy machine gun during a shooting training exercise on June 13, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Rao Xuefeng)

