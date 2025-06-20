Home>>
Ammunition hoisting operation in progress
(China Military Online) 10:39, June 20, 2025
A soldier assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army hoist and load shells onto the predetermined position of a launching device during an ammunition hoisting operation. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Zubin)
A soldier assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army hoist and load shells onto the predetermined position of a launching device during an ammunition hoisting operation. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Zubin)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- J-10 fighter jets engage in nighttime training
- PLA naval vessels in maritime training
- PLA conducts patrol in South China Sea, on high alert for destabilizing activities
- J-15 fighter jet takes off for training
- PLA garrison in Hong Kong organizes joint patrol
- Multiple helicopters in flight training
- Chinese military to participate in peacekeeping exercise in Mongolia
- J-16 fighter jet in nighttime training
- Fighter jets in night flight training
- Soldiers cross one-rope bridge
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.