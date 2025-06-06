Fighter jets in night flight training

China Military Online) 09:58, June 06, 2025

A J-11BS fighter jet attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxis on the runway during a day-and-night flight training exercise on May 12, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by He Wanli)

A J-11BS fighter jet attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxis on the runway during a day-and-night flight training exercise on May 12, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by He Wanli)

J-11B fighter jets attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxi on the runway during a day-and-night flight training exercise on May 12, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by He Wanli)

J-11BS fighter jets attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxi on the runway during a day-and-night flight training exercise on May 12, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by He Wanli)

A maintenance member assigned to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force signals a J-11BS fighter jet to take off during a day-and-night flight training exercise on May 12, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by He Wanli)

