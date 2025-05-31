Chinese Air Force conducts first air-to-air refueling training at flight academy

Xinhua) 11:46, May 31, 2025

SHIJIAZHUANG, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force recently conducted specialized air-to-air refueling training at the Shijiazhuang Flight Academy, advancing the combat-oriented education of pilot cadets.

This is the first time such training has been carried out at a PLA Air Force academy. Previously, it was not possible for aviation academies to provide such training due to aircraft limitations.

The training simulates real combat scenarios by coordinating with tanker units, according to Yu Hongliang, a pilot overseeing the program.

Air-to-air refueling extends aircraft endurance and operational range, and enhances long-range strike and control capacities.

The Shijiazhuang Flight Academy aims to align training with combat requirements and ensure targeted talent development for operational needs.

