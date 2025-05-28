Live-force drills of China-Cambodia "Golden Dragon 2025" joint exercise

China Military Online) 10:36, May 28, 2025

The aerial and maritime live-force drills of the China-Cambodia "Golden Dragon 2025" joint exercise kicked off in the sea area and airspace near the port of Sihanoukville in Cambodia on May 26, 2025. The picture shows a joint taskforce comprising Chinese and Cambodian naval vessels steaming in formation to the designated sea area. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Wang Jianwei)

The aerial and maritime live-force drills of the China-Cambodia "Golden Dragon 2025"joint exercise kicked off in the sea area and airspace near the port of Sihanoukville in Cambodia on May 26, 2025. The picture shows joint taskforce comprising Chinese and Cambodian naval vessels steaming in formation to the designated sea area. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Gan Jun)

The aerial and maritime live-force drills of the China-Cambodia "Golden Dragon 2025"joint exercise kicked off in the sea area and airspace near the port of Sihanoukville in Cambodia on May 26, 2025. The picture shows Chinese and Cambodian medical personnel jointly treating the wounded aboard the Chinese amphibious dock landing ship Changbaishan (Hull 989). (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Zhu Ying)

The aerial and maritime live-force drills of the China-Cambodia "Golden Dragon 2025"joint exercise kicked off in the sea area and airspace near the port of Sihanoukville in Cambodia on May 26, 2025. The picture shows a ship-borne helicopter transferring the wounded to the Chinese amphibious dock landing ship Changbaishan (Hull 989). (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Gan Jun)

The aerial and maritime live-force drills of the China-Cambodia "Golden Dragon 2025"joint exercise kicked off in the sea area and airspace near the port of Sihanoukville in Cambodia on May 26, 2025. The picture shows the Chinese guided-missile frigate Panzhihua (Hull 621) firing its main-gun at mock sea targets. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Gan Jun)

The aerial and maritime live-force drills of the China-Cambodia "Golden Dragon 2025"joint exercise kicked off in the sea area and airspace near the port of Sihanoukville in Cambodia on May 26, 2025. The picture shows a Chinese helicopter releasing thermal decoy bombs for interference and concealment. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Gan Jun)

