J-16 fighter jets participate in flight training

China Military Online) 10:34, May 26, 2025

J-16 multi-role fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi on the runway during a flight training exercise in mid-April, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Yunlong)

A J-16 multi-role fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for a flight training exercise in mid-April, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Yunlong)

