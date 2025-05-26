Home>>
J-16 fighter jets participate in flight training
(China Military Online) 10:34, May 26, 2025
J-16 multi-role fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi on the runway during a flight training exercise in mid-April, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Yunlong)
A J-16 multi-role fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for a flight training exercise in mid-April, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Yunlong)
