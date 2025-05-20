J-10 fighter jets in day-and-night training
A maintenance man assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conducts pre-flight inspections on a J-10 fighter jet prior to a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Shang Jieyan)
J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command take off in succession during a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Shang Jieyan)
Maintenance men assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command and a J-10 fighter jet are captured in the same frame during a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Shang Jieyan)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway after completing a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Shang Jieyan)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway during a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Shang Jieyan)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command soars into the sky during a day-and-night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Shang Jieyan)
Photos
