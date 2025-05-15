Junior high school approved to be named in honor of PLA martyr Chen Xiangrong

Chen Xiangrong (Photo/CCTV Military)

The junior high school where People's Liberation Army (PLA) martyr Chen Xiangrong once studied has been renamed in his honor, commemorating the hero who sacrificed his life to safeguard national sovereignty and territory during the China-India border clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

After deliberations, the Pingnan county government has recently approved renaming the school to also operate under the name of "Pingnan County Xiangrong Junior High School," according to CCTV Military, the military channel of state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV).

Chen was born in 2001 and joined the PLA in September 2019. In June 2020, during a border clash, Chen, who was not yet 19, fought bravely and sacrificed his life. In 2021, the Central Military Commission posthumously awarded him first-class merit.

Chen began studying at Pingcheng junior high school in Pingnan county, Ningde city in East China's Fujian Province in September 2014. Today, silhouettes of Chen Xiangrong and accounts of his deeds can be seen throughout the campus. People at the school know who Chen Xiangrong is and are familiar with his heroic story, Sichuan Daily reported.

Students say that whenever they hear the fighting slogan written by Chen, "My pure love is only for China," they would think of him, according to Sichuan Daily.

