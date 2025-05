We Are China

Ancient embroidery finds new life in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:12, May 14, 2025

A Bai ethnic woman adjusts an embroidered accessory on another woman in Diannan town, Heqing county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Jiang Ze)

A thousand-year-old tradition of crafting bridal gowns is experiencing a revival in southwest China.

Diannan bridal gowns, recognized as provincial-level intangible cultural heritage in Yunnan Province, are gaining new attention through preservation efforts in Diannan town, Heqing county.

The embroidery tradition, known for children's items and wedding attire, follows specific customs. For Bai ethnic weddings, the groom's family provides the primary outfit, relatives contribute additional pieces and the bride's family completes the ensemble with accessories. The predominantly black garments feature colorful accents and distinctive elements, including a round hat.

The ancient craft is finding new popularity as embroiderers use colored threads to maintain traditions while reinvigorating the art form. Their needlework preserves cultural heritage while adapting the craft for contemporary appreciation.

Bai ethnic women display traditional embroidered bridal gowns in Diannan town, Heqing county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Jiang Ze)

Yang Wenhuan, a provincial-level heritage craftsperson, helps a woman try on a Diannan bridal gown in Diannan town, Heqing county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Jiang Ze)

Yang Wenhuan, a provincial-level inheritor of the craft of making Diannan bridal gowns, teaches embroidery to a woman in Diannan town, Heqing county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Li Qingfang)

Children wear traditional hats with tiger head patterns in Diannan town, Heqing county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Jiang Ze)

Yang Wenhuan, a provincial-level inheritor of the craft of making Diannan bridal gowns, leads an embroidery class for women at a heritage center in Diannan town, Heqing county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Li Qingfang)

Women learn embroidery techniques at a heritage center in Diannan town, Heqing county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Jiang Ze)

A Bai ethnic woman embroiders at her home in Diannan town, Heqing county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Jiang Ze)

