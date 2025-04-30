Tengchong in SW China taps into geothermal resources for tourism

Xinhua) 08:44, April 30, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on April 23, 2025 shows people visiting a hot spring in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Home to 99 active and extinct volcanoes, Tengchong is rich in geothermal resources. The city's environment is known by locals as being "half water half fire," a feature that has been utilized to develop tourism. (Photo by Zhao Hui/Xinhua)

Tourists bathe themselves in a hot spring in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 25, 2025. Home to 99 active and extinct volcanoes, Tengchong is rich in geothermal resources. The city's environment is known by locals as being "half water half fire," a feature that has been utilized to develop tourism. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

People pass through an archway built with volcanic rocks in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 23, 2025. Home to 99 active and extinct volcanoes, Tengchong is rich in geothermal resources. The city's environment is known by locals as being "half water half fire," a feature that has been utilized to develop tourism. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 22, 2023 shows volcanoes in a national geological park in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Home to 99 active and extinct volcanoes, Tengchong is rich in geothermal resources. The city's environment is known by locals as being "half water half fire," a feature that has been utilized to develop tourism. (Photo by Zhao Hui/Xinhua)

Tourists bathe themselves in a hot spring in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 20, 2025. Home to 99 active and extinct volcanoes, Tengchong is rich in geothermal resources. The city's environment is known by locals as being "half water half fire," a feature that has been utilized to develop tourism. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

A staff member boils eggs and peanuts using geothermal heat at a hot spring scenic area in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 22, 2023. Home to 99 active and extinct volcanoes, Tengchong is rich in geothermal resources. The city's environment is known by locals as being "half water half fire," a feature that has been utilized to develop tourism. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

Residents walk past the Ancestral Hall of the Cun Clan, part of which is built with volcanic rocks, in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 23, 2025. Home to 99 active and extinct volcanoes, Tengchong is rich in geothermal resources. The city's environment is known by locals as being "half water half fire," a feature that has been utilized to develop tourism. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 25, 2025 shows an alleyway with a volcanic rock facade in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Home to 99 active and extinct volcanoes, Tengchong is rich in geothermal resources. The city's environment is known by locals as being "half water half fire," a feature that has been utilized to develop tourism. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

People visit a hot spring in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 22, 2023. Home to 99 active and extinct volcanoes, Tengchong is rich in geothermal resources. The city's environment is known by locals as being "half water half fire," a feature that has been utilized to develop tourism. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a volcanic rock bridge in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 23, 2025. Home to 99 active and extinct volcanoes, Tengchong is rich in geothermal resources. The city's environment is known by locals as being "half water half fire," a feature that has been utilized to develop tourism. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

A customer enjoys coffee served in a volcanic rock mug in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 26, 2025. Home to 99 active and extinct volcanoes, Tengchong is rich in geothermal resources. The city's environment is known by locals as being "half water half fire," a feature that has been utilized to develop tourism. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows volcanoes in a national geological park in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Home to 99 active and extinct volcanoes, Tengchong is rich in geothermal resources. The city's environment is known by locals as being "half water half fire," a feature that has been utilized to develop tourism. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

