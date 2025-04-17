Blooming tulips and Yulong Snow Mountain attract visitors to Lijiang, SW China's Yunnan
Blooming tulips in a modern flower industry park in the city of Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, create a striking contrast with the majestic Yulong Snow Mountain in the distance. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)
A modern flower industry park in the city of Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, has become a popular spring destination, with visitors enjoying views of blooming flowers against the backdrop of Yulong Snow Mountain.
In recent years, Lijiang's Gucheng district has developed its flower sector by leveraging local conditions and the park's resources.
The district now has 6,400 mu (427 hectares) dedicated to flower cultivation, producing more than 40 million fresh-cut stems annually and generating an agricultural output value of 291 million yuan ($39.6 million), according to local authorities.
Blooming tulips in a modern flower industry park in the city of Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, create a striking contrast with the majestic Yulong Snow Mountain in the distance. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)
Photo shows blooming tulips in a modern flower industry park in the city of Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)
Photo shows blooming tulips at a modern flower industry park in the city of Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, creating a striking contrast with the majestic Yulong Snow Mountain in the distance. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)
Photo shows a scene at a modern flower industry park in the city of Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)
