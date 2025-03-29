View of Nujiang River in China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 14:59, March 29, 2025

This photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows a view of the Nujiang River canyon in Lisu Autonomous Prefecture of Nujiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The Nujiang River carves its way through the canyon between the Biluo Mountain and the Gaoligong Mountains, both adorned with spring greenery and dotted with ancient villages, forming a splendid spring landscape. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows a view of the Nujiang River canyon in Lisu Autonomous Prefecture of Nujiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows a view of the Nujiang River canyon in Lisu Autonomous Prefecture of Nujiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Cherry blossoms are seen with the Gaoligong Mountains in the distance in Gongshan Dulong and Nu Autonomous County, Lisu Autonomous Prefecture of Nujiang in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 27, 2025 (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Farmers work in the field at Wuli Village of Gongshan Dulong and Nu Autonomous County, Lisu Autonomous Prefecture of Nujiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 27, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 27, 2025 shows a view of Bingzhongluo Township in Lisu Autonomous Prefecture of Nujiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

An aerial panorama photo taken on March 28, 2025 shows a bend of the Nujiang River in Lisu Autonomous Prefecture of Nujiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

