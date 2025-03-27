Yunnan province: elevating tourism through natural splendor and innovation

March 27, 2025 By Zhu Sixiong, Yang Wenming ( People's Daily

Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, Yunnan province in southwest China has long captivated global travelers. From the serene vistas of Cangshan Mountain and Erhai Lake to the surreal karst formations of Stone Forest and the tranquil Cuihu Park, the region offers a diverse mosaic of natural wonders and immersive cultural experiences.

In recent years, Yunnan has prioritized the high-quality development of its tourism sector by capitalizing on its unique resources, adapting to evolving consumer preferences, diversifying offerings, and enhancing market governance.

Yunnan's innovative tourism initiatives harness its ecological treasures. In the Gaoligong Mountain, visitors embark on leisurely hikes while exploring its abundant wild mushroom ecosystems. Wang Jiao, a traveler from afar, shared her experience: "The forest air is invigorating! We not only foraged mushrooms but also gained insights into the area's remarkable biodiversity."

Building on its natural assets, the province actively promotes biodiversity-themed tourism, curating specialized routes such as the rainforests of Xishuangbanna, the ancient tea forests of Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er, and the paleontological wonders of Chengjiang's fossil sites.

Yunnan is also crafting novel tourism scenarios to meet shifting demands. By integrating technology, cultural storytelling, and sustainable practices, the province is redefining travel experiences—from eco-friendly homestays in rural villages to interactive heritage tours in historic towns. This forward-thinking approach ensures Yunnan remains a dynamic destination while preserving its ecological and cultural integrity.

Along the shore of Erhai Lake in Dali Bai autonomous prefecture, newlyweds capture timeless moments against the picturesque backdrop, while by Dianchi Lake in Kunming, Yunnan's provincial capital, travelers relish serene encounters with the region's iconic red-billed gulls. Further north in Diqing Tibetan autonomous prefecture, adventure seekers test their limits on rugged trails, surrounded by awe-inspiring natural vistas. These scenes reflect the rapid growth of niche tourism sectors such as wedding photography, vlog-friendly destinations, wellness retreats, and sports tourism, all of which are diversifying Yunnan's appeal through personalized, experiential offerings.

To cater to rising demand for high-quality, multifaceted travel experiences, Yunnan has strategically developed rural tourism, cross-border itineraries, educational tours, and wellness programs, each tailored to local cultural and ecological strengths. In Lijiang ancient town, visitors are enveloped in the melodies of Naxi ancient music and the rhythmic Leba dance, while shops showcase postcards, notebooks, and handicrafts adorned with Naxi pictographs—tangible souvenirs of a "Yunnan memory."

Cultural heritage and living traditions now define Yunnan's tourism identity. The Torch Festival in Chuxiong, Tengchong's vibrant Simola "village gala," and Jianshui's pottery workshops invite travelers to engage directly with local customs. Across the province, intangible cultural heritage is seamlessly woven into tourism, creating immersive encounters at every turn.

"Yunnan boasts 777 nationally recognized traditional villages, 6 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and 8 national historical and cultural towns," emphasized Zhao Guoliang, director of the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism. He noted that the province is deepening the fusion of culture and tourism by leveraging its natural landscapes, ethnic diversity, and artisanal industries. From live performances to everyday interactions, cultural elements enrich dining, lodging, shopping, and entertainment, offering visitors an organic connection to Yunnan's heritage.

To ensure seamless travel experiences, Yunnan has prioritized market regulation and service quality improvements. In 2024, the province achieved a tourism revenue of 1.14 trillion yuan ($157.28 billion) and welcomed 3.9 million long-stay visitors, marking a 20.7% year-on-year increase—a testament to its growing reputation as a world-class destination where nature, culture, and innovation converge.

