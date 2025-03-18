From short trips to long stays, Chinese travelers redefine journeys

Xinhua) March 18

KUNMING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- For travel enthusiast Miao Pengzhuo, who has explored countless destinations, the idea of settling down in one place never crossed his mind, until he discovered a village in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

"Here, the sunsets never lose their magic, and life unfolds in its purest form, drawing me in with an irresistible charm," said Miao, a Sichuan native who has lived in Haiyan, a centuries-old fishing village by Dianchi Lake, for five years.

The village's rich fishery culture, poetic landscapes, and tranquil lifestyle have kept him rooted, replacing his once-restless pursuit of new destinations with a deep sense of belonging.

Some 600 km away, atop Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, engineer Jiang Cheng, from the southern economic powerhouse of Shenzhen, has also found his own sanctuary.

Each morning, he opens his laptop in a traditional Blang ethnic village, working against a "backdrop" of a rolling sea of clouds. The rhythmic tapping of his keyboard blends with the distant melody of tea pickers singing in the fields.

Two years ago, he rented an old house to be his base as he worked remotely.

Miao and Jiang are among a growing number of travelers choosing to stay longer in Yunnan, immersing themselves in local life rather than rushing from one attraction to another.

Industrial insiders believe that this shift from whirlwind sightseeing to extended stays reflects a transformation in China's travel consumption.

Data shows that in 2024, nearly 4 million long-term travelers settled in Yunnan, drawn by the opportunity to have a slower, more immersive experience in the province's ancient villages and terraced fields.

Keenly recognizing this trend, Yunnan embarked on a shift toward a more diversified, experience-based tourism model from its current site-seeing approach.

"The biggest shift in tourism today is that people are no longer looking for destinations, they are seeking lifestyles," said Dai Bin, president of China Tourism Academy.

"Long-term stays are not just about travel or residence, they represent a deeper cultural engagement and a way of life," he added.

To meet this growing demand, Yunnan has launched an ambitious three-year plan to develop its long-stay tourism sector. The initiative includes establishing at least 3,000 designated villages tailored for travelers seeking wellness retreats, cultural immersion, educational programs, and senior living opportunities.

This shift is also revitalizing rural communities, creating new economic opportunities for lesser-known towns.

For instance, Yuanjiang County, which lacks any major tourist landmark, attracted 35,000 long-term visitors during this year's spring festival -- nearly half the population of the county's urban area -- thanks to its warm winter climate.

By 2025, Yunnan has set an ambitious goal of attracting 6 million long-stay visitors.

"Yunnan holds great potential for the long-stay tourism industry," said Lu Xuewei, from a cultural tourism investment company.

Yunnan's tourism sector has evolved from sightseeing to vacationing and now to long-term stays, with visitors extending their stays from a few days to several months, some even longer. This shift has significantly boosted the local economy while also placing higher demands on service quality, product offerings, and industry innovation, Lu added.

