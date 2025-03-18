Yunnan's ancient town attracts tourists worldwide

Xinhua) 14:33, March 18, 2025

Tourists visit an ancient stage in Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 17, 2025. Shaxi, a remote township in Jianchuan County, was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silk and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907).

The ancient temples, old alleys and caravansaries of the ancient town are reminders of past glories and attract tourists from around the world. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Shaxi Town in Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 17, 2025. Shaxi, a remote township in Jianchuan County, was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silk and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907).

The ancient temples, old alleys and caravansaries of the ancient town are reminders of past glories and attract tourists from around the world. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists visit Shaxi Town in Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 17, 2025. Shaxi, a remote township in Jianchuan County, was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silk and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907).

The ancient temples, old alleys and caravansaries of the ancient town are reminders of past glories and attract tourists from around the world. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists take photos in Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 17, 2025. Shaxi, a remote township in Jianchuan County, was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silk and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907).

The ancient temples, old alleys and caravansaries of the ancient town are reminders of past glories and attract tourists from around the world. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists visit an ancient stage in Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 17, 2025. Shaxi, a remote township in Jianchuan County, was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silk and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907).

The ancient temples, old alleys and caravansaries of the ancient town are reminders of past glories and attract tourists from around the world. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists read books at a bookshop in Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 17, 2025. Shaxi, a remote township in Jianchuan County, was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silk and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907).

The ancient temples, old alleys and caravansaries of the ancient town are reminders of past glories and attract tourists from around the world. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists visit Shaxi Town in Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 17, 2025. Shaxi, a remote township in Jianchuan County, was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silk and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907).

The ancient temples, old alleys and caravansaries of the ancient town are reminders of past glories and attract tourists from around the world. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists visit a bookshop in Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 17, 2025. Shaxi, a remote township in Jianchuan County, was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silk and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907).

The ancient temples, old alleys and caravansaries of the ancient town are reminders of past glories and attract tourists from around the world. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)