Yunnan's ancient town attracts tourists worldwide
Tourists visit an ancient stage in Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 17, 2025. Shaxi, a remote township in Jianchuan County, was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silk and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907).
The ancient temples, old alleys and caravansaries of the ancient town are reminders of past glories and attract tourists from around the world. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
An aerial drone photo shows a view of Shaxi Town in Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 17, 2025.
Tourists visit Shaxi Town in Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 17, 2025.
Tourists take photos in Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 17, 2025.
Tourists visit an ancient stage in Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 17, 2025.
Tourists read books at a bookshop in Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 17, 2025.
Tourists visit Shaxi Town in Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 17, 2025.
Tourists visit a bookshop in Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 17, 2025.
