Ximeng in SW China's Yunnan builds itself into an ethnic county of happiness

People's Daily Online) 10:30, March 18, 2025

Aerial photo shows the urban area of Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Ximeng county)

Stepping into the county seat of Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, visitors are immediately struck by the stunning vista of Wa-style architecture nestled among lush mountains. Elderly residents in vibrant traditional clothing stroll leisurely along walking paths with their grandchildren, while the joyful laughter of people doing their morning exercises echoes in the distance.

Ximeng, a county deeply rooted in Wa culture, has undergone a remarkable metamorphosis over the past 60 years, transforming from a border county into one where people enjoy a greater sense of happiness.

"I was born and raised in Ximeng but work elsewhere now. I return home about twice a year," Dao Min, a resident of Mengsuo neighborhood in the county, said with pride. "I absolutely love Ximeng's urban architectural style. The buildings and landmarks cleverly incorporate local ethnic cultural elements, making them truly one-of-a-kind."

In recent years, Ximeng has refined its urban landscape by focusing intensely on three core elements: cleanliness, livability, and distinctive features, seamlessly blending traditional physical forms with ethnic culture.

Photo shows a scene of Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Ou Nanhan)

By extracting totemic elements from Wa architecture, clothing, rituals, production, and daily life, and incorporating them into modern design concepts, Ximeng has skillfully embedded ethnic features into urban renovations, engraving the memory of Wa culture onto every building.

This ingenious approach highlights Ximeng's unique character while ensuring overall harmony, allowing people to appreciate architectural beauty while immersing themselves in the rich cultural heritage of the Wa people.

Green is a defining feature of Ximeng's development. The county has firmly followed the concept of "putting people first, pursuing green development, and benefitting people," closely combining the construction of a green and beautiful county with urban renewal and the renovation of old urban residential compounds.

Kids play at a park in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Li Yi)

Before renovation projects begin, the county extensively solicits opinions and suggestions from residents, transforming them from passive participants into active decision-makers. It fully assesses the practical needs of surrounding communities, thoughtfully expands activity areas, and improves supporting facilities. By making the most of leftover land, vacant lots, and areas cleared of illegal structures, it strategically plans and builds pocket parks.

As of now, the green space in Ximeng's built-up urban area covers 80.96 hectares, with a green space ratio of 41.26 percent and a green coverage rate of 43.25 percent. The county has built eight parks, including six "pocket parks," and has planted 59,500 square meters of greenery and 1,100 trees.

Photo shows buildings with ethnic characteristics in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Ximeng county)

Over the past years, Ximeng county has focused on the renovation of old urban residential compounds to promote high-quality urban renewal. This has significantly improved the living environment in the county, making it an ideal place for people to live and work in. As a result, people have a growing sense of happiness, fulfillment, and satisfaction.

"We will further strengthen urban planning and management to comprehensively optimize urban development and enhance the image of our county," said Liao Fengcan, Party chief and director of the county's Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau.

"We will also actively promote integrated urban-rural development and strengthen regional coordination to write a new and promising chapter for the development of our county," Liao added.

Photo shows buildings with ethnic characteristics in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Ximeng county)

Aerial photo shows a park in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Ximeng county)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)