Water-splashing festival celebrated in China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 09:15, April 16, 2025

Tourists and local people celebrate the water-splashing festival at a square in Jinghong City, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 15, 2025. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals of ethnic groups in southwest China. During the festival, water is considered an auspicious symbol and people splash water on one another, thereby wishing happiness and good fortune. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

Local people fetch water to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group, which is also called the water-splashing festival, by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 15, 2025. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals of ethnic groups in southwest China. During the festival, water is considered an auspicious symbol and people splash water on one another, thereby wishing happiness and good fortune. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

Tourists and local people celebrate the water-splashing festival at a square in Gengma Dai and Va Autonomous County of Lincang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 15, 2025. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals of ethnic groups in southwest China. During the festival, water is considered an auspicious symbol and people splash water on one another, thereby wishing happiness and good fortune. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows tourists and local people celebrating the water-splashing festival at a square in Gengma Dai and Va Autonomous County of Lincang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The water-splashing festival is regarded as one of the most important festivals of ethnic groups in southwest China. During the festival, water is considered an auspicious symbol and people splash water on one another, thereby wishing happiness and good fortune. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

