Rural girls' soccer team in SW China's Yunnan rises to championship

People's Daily Online) 09:15, April 07, 2025

Photo shows a championship trophy earned by the No. 1 Middle School girls' soccer team in Honghe county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Convergence Media Center of Honghe County)

A girls' soccer team from a rural middle school in Honghe county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, has risen from humble beginnings to become provincial champions.

The team from No. 1 Middle School, once training on muddy mountain fields, has developed a fierce competitive spirit and passion for the sport.

"Back then, we had nothing but a love for soccer," said former team member Nong Hanzhang.

Girls from the No. 1 Middle School soccer team practice on muddy fields in the past in Honghe county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Convergence Media Center of Honghe County)

Government and community funding in 2019 provided the team with a professional-grade pitch, spurring their competitive success.

They have since won seven consecutive prefecture championships and five provincial second-place finishes before clinching their first provincial title in 2024.

Coach Zhang Yinghuarong emphasized mental resilience alongside physical skills. "We've always kept the girls' passion for victory alive," Zhang said.

In the lead-up to last year's tournament, team member Li Sisi dedicated every spare moment to intense drills on the soccer field with her teammates.

Girls from the No. 1 Middle School soccer team practice on muddy fields in the past in Honghe county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Convergence Media Center of Honghe County)

Their hard work paid off spectacularly. Li not only helped secure the championship but was also named the tournament's best player.

From 2016 to 2023, over 360 players from the team enrolled in universities, some continuing to pursue soccer.

"We'll keep running for victory. My dream is to become a coach," said goalkeeper Li Feiyan.

Photo shows the No. 1 Middle School girls' soccer team during a training session in Honghe county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Convergence Media Center of Honghe County)

Photo shows head coach Zheng Xuefeng instructing the No. 1 Middle School girls' soccer team during practice in Honghe county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Convergence Media Center of Honghe County)

