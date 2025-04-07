Tourists enjoy spring scenery in Mile City of China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 08:39, April 07, 2025

Tourists visit Honghe Nativeland in Mile City, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 6, 2025. During this year's three-day Qingming Festival holiday, citizens and tourists came to this city's Huquan Ecological Park, Dongfengyun Town, Honghe Nativeland and other places to enjoy the spring scenery. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2025 shows tourists visiting Honghe Nativeland in Mile City, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. During this year's three-day Qingming Festival holiday, citizens and tourists came to this city's Huquan Ecological Park, Dongfengyun Town, Honghe Nativeland and other places to enjoy the spring scenery. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tourists pose for photos at Dongfengyun Town in Mile City, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 5, 2025. During this year's three-day Qingming Festival holiday, citizens and tourists came to this city's Huquan Ecological Park, Dongfengyun Town, Honghe Nativeland and other places to enjoy the spring scenery. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 4, 2025 shows tourists visiting Huquan Ecological Park in Mile City, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. During this year's three-day Qingming Festival holiday, citizens and tourists came to this city's Huquan Ecological Park, Dongfengyun Town, Honghe Nativeland and other places to enjoy the spring scenery. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 5, 2025 shows tourists visiting Dongfengyun Town in Mile City, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. During this year's three-day Qingming Festival holiday, citizens and tourists came to this city's Huquan Ecological Park, Dongfengyun Town, Honghe Nativeland and other places to enjoy the spring scenery. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 6, 2025 shows a view of Honghe Nativeland in Mile City, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. During this year's three-day Qingming Festival holiday, citizens and tourists came to this city's Huquan Ecological Park, Dongfengyun Town, Honghe Nativeland and other places to enjoy the spring scenery. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)