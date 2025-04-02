Lemon planting industry thrives in Ruili, Yunnan

April 02, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows farmers working at a lemon planting base in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. Based on its unique natural advantages, Ruili has upgraded its lemon planting industry through large-scale planting, technology empowerment and the whole industrial chain.

As of the end of 2024, the lemon planting area in Ruili had reached 28,000 mu (about 1,867 hectares) with an annual output value of 114 million yuan (about 15.7 million U.S. dollars). The industry also created jobs for more than 3,000 households. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo shows farmers packing freshly-picked lemons at a lemon planting base in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. Based on its unique natural advantages, Ruili has upgraded its lemon planting industry through large-scale planting, technology empowerment and the whole industrial chain.

An aerial drone photo shows farmers checking lemons at a lemon processing workshop in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. Based on its unique natural advantages, Ruili has upgraded its lemon planting industry through large-scale planting, technology empowerment and the whole industrial chain.

