All schools resume teaching in Ruili, SW China's Yunnan Province

Xinhua) 09:23, April 01, 2025

Pupils play football on the playground at a primary school in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

Pupils play volleyball on the playground at a primary school in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Pupils play basketball on the playground at a primary school in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

Pupils line up to play games on the playground at a primary school in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Pupils run on the playground at a primary school in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

Students play basketball on the playground of a middle school in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. All schools in Ruili have resumed teaching as of 9 a.m. Monday. Local authorities have completed the investigation of potential safety hazards of school buildings in the city. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Students have a class at a middle school in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. All schools in Ruili have resumed teaching as of 9 a.m. Monday. Local authorities have completed the investigation of potential safety hazards of school buildings in the city. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Students and faculties are seen in the campus of a middle school in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. All schools in Ruili have resumed teaching as of 9 a.m. Monday. Local authorities have completed the investigation of potential safety hazards of school buildings in the city. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

A teacher gives a lecture to the students at a middle school in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. All schools in Ruili have resumed teaching as of 9 a.m. Monday. Local authorities have completed the investigation of potential safety hazards of school buildings in the city. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

