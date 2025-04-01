All schools resume teaching in Ruili, SW China's Yunnan Province
Pupils play football on the playground at a primary school in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)
Pupils play volleyball on the playground at a primary school in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Pupils play basketball on the playground at a primary school in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)
Pupils line up to play games on the playground at a primary school in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Pupils run on the playground at a primary school in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)
Students play basketball on the playground of a middle school in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. All schools in Ruili have resumed teaching as of 9 a.m. Monday. Local authorities have completed the investigation of potential safety hazards of school buildings in the city. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Students have a class at a middle school in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. All schools in Ruili have resumed teaching as of 9 a.m. Monday. Local authorities have completed the investigation of potential safety hazards of school buildings in the city. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Students and faculties are seen in the campus of a middle school in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. All schools in Ruili have resumed teaching as of 9 a.m. Monday. Local authorities have completed the investigation of potential safety hazards of school buildings in the city. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)
A teacher gives a lecture to the students at a middle school in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 31, 2025. All schools in Ruili have resumed teaching as of 9 a.m. Monday. Local authorities have completed the investigation of potential safety hazards of school buildings in the city. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
