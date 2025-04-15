Villagers stage colorful rural fashion show in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 13:17, April 15, 2025
Spring plowing is in full swing in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Villagers, dressed in colorful ethnic costumes and adorned with leaves, vegetables and fruits, staged a fashion show in the fields while carrying farming tools. The event blended traditional Wa ethnic culture with agricultural customs.
