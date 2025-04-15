Folk cultural activities held in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, China's Yunnan

People fly Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloon, by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2025. A variety of folk cultural activities were held in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group, which is also called the water-splashing festival. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

People take part in a traditional dragon boat race in Jinghong City, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2025. A variety of folk cultural activities were held in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group, which is also called the water-splashing festival. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

Actors perform during the celebration of the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group in Jinghong City, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2025. A variety of folk cultural activities were held in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group, which is also called the water-splashing festival. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

