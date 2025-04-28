Shaxi town in Yunnan sees tourism boom after restoration

Xinhua) 09:00, April 28, 2025

A tourist (L) tries to make a piece of local traditional woodblock print known as Jiama at Sideng Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907).

However, the trading hub in the late 19th century saw a decline because it was far away from emerging modern arterial roads, and other means of transport replaced the traveling caravans. Therefore, the local government initiated a restoration project with an aim to preserve its cultural heritage and landscape by improving infrastructure and promoting economic growth in Shaxi.

Years of efforts are paying off. The town saw its old buildings renovated and sceneries beautified. Currently, Shaxi has turned into a desirable destination for tourists at home and abroad. In 2024 alone, Shaxi received over 3 million tourist trips from home and abroad, along with a total revenue of 4.298 billion yuan (about 58.98 million U.S. dollars).

A villager herds sheep by a river in Beilong Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 18, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Villagers practice a folk dance in Shilong Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 19, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A tourist poses for a photo in front of an ancient stage at Sideng Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 18, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This panoramic photo taken on April 20, 2025 shows a bookshop at Beilong Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Yang Siyun, a descendant of local horse train operators, rides an electric bicycle with his son at Sideng Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 19, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

A villager brews coffee at Hualong Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 20, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People visit a bookshop at Beilong Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 20, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2025 shows villagers driving a flock of ducks at Sideng Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Jiang Wufa (2nd, R), an inheritor of arts for Shibaoshan Song Festival, a national intangible cultural heritage, rehearses with his apprentices in Shilong Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 19, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 20, 2025 shows horses foraging in the field at Sideng Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

An elderly woman of Bai ethnic group makes embroidered sachets in Hualong Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 20, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An elderly woman of Bai ethnic group arranges embroidered sachets at Hualong Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 20, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

People visit a bookshop at Beilong Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 20, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2025 shows a view of the Yujin Bridge in Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Villagers work in the field in Beilong Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 20, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

An elderly woman of Bai ethnic group weaves at her residence at Sideng Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 20, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2025 shows a historical building that used to be a hostel at Sideng Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People on horseback are pictured at Sideng Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 19, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 21, 2025 shows the scenery of Sideng Village in Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Shi Shunhua, a craftsman of Jianchuan woodcarving, works on a piece of artifact at Sideng Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 19, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 21, 2025 shows the scenery of Sideng Village in Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A child views rabbit dolls in tie-dye outfit of Bai ethnic group at Sideng Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 18, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This photo taken on April 21, 2025 shows a section of the ancient Tea Horse Road at Sideng Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Jiang Wufa (1st, R), an inheritor of arts for Shibaoshan Song Festival, a national intangible cultural heritage, rehearses with his apprentices in Shilong Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 19, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

Yang Siyun (1st, R), a descendant of local horse train operators, tell stories of his ancestors to visitors at Sideng Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 19, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 21, 2025 shows the scenery of Sideng Village in Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

People visit an ancient stage at Sideng Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 21, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A villager serves coffee to tourists at Hualong Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 20, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A villager crosses Yujin Bridge on horseback at Sideng Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 18, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

Jiang Wufa (R), an inheritor of arts for Shibaoshan Song Festival, a national intangible cultural heritage, instructs his apprentices during rehearsal in Shilong Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 19, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

Villagers and tourists are pictured in Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 18, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Yang Siyun (R), a descendant of local horse train operators, bids farewell to a foreign tourist at Sideng Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 19, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A tourist poses for a photo in front of an ancient stage at Sideng Village of Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 21, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People visit Sideng Village in Shaxi Town, Jianchuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 18, 2025. A remote town in Jianchuan County, Shaxi was once an important trading hub for tea, herbs, silks and salt on the ancient Tea Horse Road, a trade route dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907).(Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)