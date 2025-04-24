We Are China

10th Space Day marked across China

Ecns.cn) 13:56, April 24, 2025

Students attend an activity to mark China's 10th Space Day in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Thursday marks China's 10th Space Day.

Students attend an activity to mark China's 10th Space Day in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Students attend an activity to mark China's 10th Space Day in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Elementary students visit a science and technology museum to mark China's 10th Space Day in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, April 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Lei)

Elementary students visit a science and technology museum to mark China's 10th Space Day in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, April 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Lei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)