10th Space Day marked across China
Students attend an activity to mark China's 10th Space Day in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Thursday marks China's 10th Space Day.
Elementary students visit a science and technology museum to mark China's 10th Space Day in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, April 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Lei)
