Discover real-life "Sky City" in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:28, April 22, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 7, 2025 shows the scenery of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Li He/Xinhua)

TONGREN, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Mount Fanjing is a World Heritage Site that covers an area of 775 square kilometers. It not only provides an important glimpse into geological evolution in southern China but also serves as an ecological security barrier in the middle and upper reaches of the Yangtze River.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2025 shows the scenery of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Li He/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows the scenery of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows the scenery of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows tourists enjoying the scenery on Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Tourists visit the Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province on April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows the scenery of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2025 shows the scenery of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Li He/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows the scenery of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows the scenery of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 7, 2025 shows the scenery of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Li He/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)