Tourists enjoy blooming azaleas in Bijie, China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:23, April 18, 2025

Tourists enjoy the view of blooming azaleas at Baili Azalea Nature Reserve in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 17, 2025. The blooming azaleas in Bijie attract many tourists in spring. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 17, 2025 shows blooming azaleas at Baili Azalea Nature Reserve in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The blooming azaleas in Bijie attract many tourists in spring. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Tourists enjoy the view of blooming azaleas at Baili Azalea Nature Reserve in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 17, 2025. The blooming azaleas in Bijie attract many tourists in spring. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

