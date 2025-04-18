Tourists enjoy blooming azaleas in Bijie, China's Guizhou
Tourists enjoy the view of blooming azaleas at Baili Azalea Nature Reserve in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 17, 2025. The blooming azaleas in Bijie attract many tourists in spring. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
