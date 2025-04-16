We Are China

Karst landscape, FAST telescope highlight charms of mountainous Pingtang county

Xinhua) 09:20, April 16, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

GUIYANG, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Located in Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Pingtang County features higher terrain in the northwest and lower in the southeast, with a relative elevation difference of over 1,000 meters.

With over 2,455.23 square kilomoters of karst landscape, Pingtang County is also home to China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST).

A woman tidies up a room in a sci-fi style homestay in Kedu Town of Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Feb. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows a view of Kedu Town, an astronomy-themed town, in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A tourist visits an experience planetarium at an astronomy-themed town in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Tourists visit a natural depression in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Feb. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 19, 2025 shows tourists visiting a natural depression in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

People watch a digital dome screen film at an experience planetarium of an astronomy-themed town in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A tourist visits a VR experience hall at an astronomy-themed town in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows a view of Kedu Town, an astronomy-themed town, in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A tourist visits a natural depression in Pingtang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Feb. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)