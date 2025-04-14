Miao Sisters Festival celebrated in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:51, April 14, 2025

A woman in ethnic costume helps her fellow performer adjust head decorations during an activity to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2025. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Miao Sisters Festival was celebrated here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A woman in ethnic costume attends an activity to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2025. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Miao Sisters Festival was celebrated here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Foreign tourists take photos at an activity to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2025. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Miao Sisters Festival was celebrated here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

People in ethnic costumes attend an activity to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2025. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Miao Sisters Festival was celebrated here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

People in ethnic costumes attend an activity to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2025. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Miao Sisters Festival was celebrated here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Children in ethnic costumes attend an activity to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2025. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Miao Sisters Festival was celebrated here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

People in ethnic costumes attend an activity to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2025. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Miao Sisters Festival was celebrated here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

People in ethnic costumes attend an activity to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2025. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Miao Sisters Festival was celebrated here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

People in ethnic costumes attend an activity to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2025. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Miao Sisters Festival was celebrated here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Children in ethnic costumes attend an activity to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2025. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Miao Sisters Festival was celebrated here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A child in ethnic costume is pictured during an activity in celebration of the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2025. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Miao Sisters Festival was celebrated here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People in ethnic costumes attend an activity to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2025. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Miao Sisters Festival was celebrated here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People in ethnic costumes attend an activity to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2025. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Miao Sisters Festival was celebrated here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People in ethnic costumes attend an activity to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2025. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Miao Sisters Festival was celebrated here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A woman in ethnic costume attends an activity to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2025. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Miao Sisters Festival was celebrated here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 12, 2025 shows people attending an activity to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Miao Sisters Festival was celebrated here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People in ethnic costumes attend an activity to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2025. Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, the Miao Sisters Festival was celebrated here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)